Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 74,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Halliburton worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Halliburton by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 842,372 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $10,932,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

