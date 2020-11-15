Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 352.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 665,901 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of HOG opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.