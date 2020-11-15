Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.44.

HCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

