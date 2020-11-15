Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

