HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $149.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,033 shares of company stock worth $27,234,997. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

