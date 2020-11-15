Head to Head Analysis: KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.49% 10.70% 4.07% KE N/A N/A N/A

94.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and KE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.38 $535.30 million $14.09 9.40 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 3 0 2.40 KE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus price target of $138.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. KE has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.65%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than KE.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats KE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.