Head-To-Head Survey: Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) vs. Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Kingfisher’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$82.50 million N/A N/A Kingfisher $14.65 billion 0.56 $10.23 million $0.48 16.10

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.86% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ferrellgas Partners and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingfisher 3 1 4 0 2.13

Volatility and Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingfisher beats Ferrellgas Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands. The company provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

