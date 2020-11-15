Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,594 shares of company stock worth $17,104,781. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.