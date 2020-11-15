Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $316.64

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $316.64 and traded as high as $414.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $407.50, with a volume of 54,365 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The firm has a market cap of $377.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.85.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £901 ($1,177.16).

About Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

