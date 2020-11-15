Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.64

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $316.64 and traded as high as $414.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $407.50, with a volume of 54,365 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $377.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 316.64.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £901 ($1,177.16).

About Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

