Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $12.79. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 266,121 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.39. The company has a market cap of $457.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

