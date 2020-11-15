HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

C stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

