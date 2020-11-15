HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $308.86 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,508,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock worth $9,041,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

