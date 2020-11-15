HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $345,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

