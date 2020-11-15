HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

