HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE SNAP opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,527,678 shares of company stock worth $172,128,554.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

