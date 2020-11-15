HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources shares are set to split on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

