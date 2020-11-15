Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,230.59

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,230.59 and traded as high as $1,332.00. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at $1,306.00, with a volume of 65,218 shares.

HILS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,214.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,230.59. The firm has a market cap of $939.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,271 ($16.61) per share, with a total value of £20,336 ($26,569.11).

About Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

