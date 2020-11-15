HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of HP worth $27,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in HP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in HP by 9.9% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,018 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.