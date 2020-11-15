HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 96,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC Extraction Systems and Maxx. The HTC Extraction Systems segment provides products and services related to the biomass and clean energy industries.

