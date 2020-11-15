Hush Market Capitalization Achieves $692,003.40 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $692,003.40 and approximately $183,837.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00388721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00039684 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,315,518 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

