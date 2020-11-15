ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.43

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as low as $10.53. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 910,558 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -3.3900002 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

