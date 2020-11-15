Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Impinj has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $792.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Impinj by 84.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Impinj by 397.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

