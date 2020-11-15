Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

