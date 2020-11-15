InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

InfuSystem stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 100,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 64,745 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $773,702.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,649 shares of company stock worth $3,252,897.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.