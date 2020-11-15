InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. InMode updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

