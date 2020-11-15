Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IOSP. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Innospec by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

