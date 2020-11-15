Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.16.

Inseego stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $921.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.94. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 471.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 85.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

