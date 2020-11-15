Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Insider Acquires £4,400 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider James Ashton acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 880 ($11.50) per share, with a total value of £4,400 ($5,748.63).

Shares of LON FGT opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 829.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 827.95. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L)’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.30%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

