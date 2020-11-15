Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $395,650.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $79.27 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exponent by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 373,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 183,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Exponent by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

