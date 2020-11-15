Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $63,544.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $159.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.85.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

