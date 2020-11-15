Insider Selling: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO Sells $239,498.36 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.57, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

