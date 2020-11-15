Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells $222,200.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OMI opened at $23.08 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.