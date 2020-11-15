Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $181,561.14 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PFGC opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

