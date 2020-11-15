Insider Selling: Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director Sells $231,489.28 in Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $231,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPKE opened at $9.15 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spark Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spark Energy by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Spark Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

