Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $302,330.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $208,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

