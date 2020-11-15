InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,967.47

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,967.47 and traded as high as $4,484.00. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,477.00, with a volume of 544,459 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,967.47.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

