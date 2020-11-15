InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,967.47

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,967.47 and traded as high as $4,484.00. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,477.00, with a volume of 544,459 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,154.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,967.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

