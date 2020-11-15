InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,967.47

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,967.47 and traded as high as $4,484.00. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,477.00, with a volume of 544,459 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,967.47. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.35.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

