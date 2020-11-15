InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) & ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Financial Comparison

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InterDigital and ARC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 1 3 0 2.75 ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital currently has a consensus price target of $92.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.79%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InterDigital is more favorable than ARC Group.

Volatility & Risk

InterDigital has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 10.79% 4.86% 2.46% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterDigital and ARC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $318.92 million 5.79 $20.93 million $0.66 90.79 ARC Group $9.50 million 0.16 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of InterDigital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InterDigital beats ARC Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G NR, LTE-Advanced, and cellular Internet of Things (IoT) areas, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. It also provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence. The company's patented technologies are used in various products that include cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment, which comprise base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and IoT devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 32,000 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video encoding, display technology, and other areas. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

