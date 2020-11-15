International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $147,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 709.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $321,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

