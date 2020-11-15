Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,809 shares of company stock worth $3,451,720 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

