Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $330,000. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $753.38 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $792.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.