Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $753.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $716.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

