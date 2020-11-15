Investment House LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

