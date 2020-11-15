Investment House LLC Purchases 225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

HD stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.69. The stock has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

