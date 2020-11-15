Investment House LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.9% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.