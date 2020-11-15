iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 7.69% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 122.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.17 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

