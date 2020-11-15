iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

