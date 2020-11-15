iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 233.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,885 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after buying an additional 506,402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,914,000 after buying an additional 299,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after buying an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $164.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $168.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

